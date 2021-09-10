STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Low key Nuakhai celebrations in Odisha as spectre of drought looms large

In Balangir district, the most awaited agrarian festival of Western Odisha seems to have been robbed of its charm as cases of farmer suicides over debts and crop loss were reported.

Published: 10th September 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal women selling ‘chuda’ made from newly-harvested rice in Chandahandi market

Tribal women selling ‘chuda’ made from newly-harvested rice in Chandahandi market (Photo | Express)

By Sanjay Mishra and Prashant Sahu
Express News Service

BALANGIR/UMERKOTE:  With the drought situation looming large in the State, Nuakhai this year is likely to be lacklustre. In Balangir district, the most awaited agrarian festival of Western Odisha seems to have been robbed of its charm as cases of farmer suicides over debts and crop loss were reported from the district in a span of 4 days. 

The festival, where ‘Nabanna’ or rice out of newly-harvested paddy crop is offered to the local deity, is usually replete with grand celebrations among the farmers’ community as much as people from other communities in the districts. People clean their houses, wear new clothes, prepare delicacies like ‘Arisa Pitha’ and all family members come together to feast on the occasion. 

But this year, the celebrations have been shadowed by the distress of farmers.  As per information provided by the Agriculture Department, 1,87,000 hectares (ha) land is under Kharif cultivation this year in the Balangir district. But due to poor rainfall, transplantation activity is held up in 24,000 ha while 33,000 ha is believed to be severely affected.

The district received 29 per cent deficit rainfall in June, 22 per cent in July and a whopping 59 per cent in August which is said to be a crucial time for paddy crops as transplantation and beausaning operations take place. As a result, paddy and cotton crops have been affected in many areas of the district.  A dejected Laxmikant Jani of Nangalajori village in Bangomunda said Nuakhai this year has lost its flavour with a drought situation and imminent financial losses. 

“This year, drought has spoilt Nuakhai celebrations. Worst-affected are small and marginal farmers,” said Jatin Patra, a researcher from Belpada block.  In southern parts of the State, however, the atmosphere was relatively lighter as people geared up for festivities despite a lean season. The drought situation is no better in the Nabarangpur district that received 61.3 per cent deficit rainfall in the month of August. But here, people believe traditional festivals should be celebrated with the hope of better times to come.

On Tuesday, locals were seen flocking markets in Chandahandi, Raighar and Jharigam blocks bordering Kalahandi district. Women were spotted in weekly markets, selling newly harvested flattened rice or ‘chuda’. The adverse crop situation notwithstanding, the enthusiasm among the farming community was palpable.  Nuakhai will be celebrated across the State on September 11. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nuakhai Western Odisha Flattened Rice Chuda Odisha Farmer suicides Balangir district
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp