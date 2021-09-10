Smart classes on the way, but teachers not there

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as the State government pushes its ambitious High School Transformation Programme, schools in the district cry out for more teachers. The state-of-the-art facilities like e-library, smart classrooms, computer rooms, science laboratories, sports facilities, reading rooms, drinking water facility, hygienic toilets and above all a conducive study environment are being welcome but the absence of teachers is strongly felt.

The district has a total of 151 high schools. Official sources said the headmaster post is lying vacant in 21 schools. Similarly, of 209 sanctioned posts of physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) teachers, 55 are lying vacant. As many as 72 of 192 chemistry, botany and zoology (CBZ) teacher posts, 136 of 397 posts in arts, 65 of 150 posts in Sanskrit, 74 of 147 posts in Hindi and 59 of 145 PET posts are lying vacant in different schools.

Out of 151 high schools in Jagatsinghpur, 24 have been selected under the transformation programme. Construction of smart classrooms has been completed in Brundaban Bihari Government High School, Goda under Erasama block and Brundaban Government High School, Markandpur of Jagatsinghpur Municipality. Borikina and Banabihari high schools have also been selected under the programme.

Borikina High School has 577 students but needs better infrastructure. Two smart classrooms with a science laboratory and e-library will be set up under the transformation programme, in-charge headmaster Purna Chandra Parida said. The school used to run from two asbestos-roof buildings. Now, students in four sections of Classes IX and X are studying in local cyclone shelter which has eight rooms.

However, the posts of headmaster, two CBZ, as many PCM and two art teacher posts are vacant in the school. Similarly, Brundaban Bihari Government High School has 427 students but the posts of Sanskrit and Hindi teachers besides clerk are vacant. It has completed one smart classroom and steps have been taken to complete another, headmaster Benudhar Sethy informed.

Banabihari High School in Kujang also faces same situation. Out of 22 teaching staff, 12 are lying vacant. There is not a single PCM teacher in the school whose student strength is 822. It is the oldest and largest school in the district and infrastructure needs a boost. The school will soon have a smart classroom, science laboratory and e-library under the transformation programme.

Contacted, district education officer Niranjan Behera admitted that teacher shortage is a problem in many high schools. The department is taking steps to fill up these posts. Steps are also being taken to complete the smart classrooms in 24 high schools within the stipulated time, he added.