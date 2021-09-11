STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,360 hectares of paddy crop hit by rain deficit in Odisha; farmers seek divine help

As per a contingency plan, from October, farming of alternate crops would be taken up in the affected areas.

Published: 11th September 2021 07:54 AM

Residents of Jarangloi conducting frog marriage to appease the rain gods.

Residents of Jarangloi conducting frog marriage to appease the rain gods.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Even as farmers across Sundargarh district stare at wilting crops each passing day and rainfall data turns worrisome, preliminary eye estimate by the Agriculture department suggests paddy crops over only 1,360 hectare of the total 2.09 lakh hectare under cultivation in the district have been affected by the rain deficit. 

With a drought-like situation prevailing in the district, preliminary gram panchayat level survey to assess damage to crops was conducted by assistant agriculture officers and village level workers on September 2. 
As per the report sent to the government on Thursday, paddy crops over 1,360 hectare in 59 gram panchayats of 16 blocks barring Rajgangpur have been affected due to moisture stress condition or absence of paddy transplantation, chief district agriculture officer RC Nayak said. Due to sporadic and low-pressure induced rain, he added, the prospect of crop loss has reduced to some extent. Rainfall in the next few days, however, would determine whether the situation will improve or deteriorate. As per a contingency plan, from October, farming of alternate crops would be taken up in the affected areas. 

However, sources said the preliminary estimation of the survey does not present the true picture as the district received 32 per cent deficit rainfall in July and 65 per cent in August. In last 10 days of September, the average rainfall in the district is 20 mm against the month’s normal of 211 mm. 

A convergence meeting on deficit rainfall was held under the chairmanship of Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan on Monday where the need for immediate revival of irrigation sources, keeping constant watch on crop health condition along with other indicators of drought-like condition were stressed.  

The stressful conditions at the ground have sent people to seek divine help, at some places through superstitious means. Residents of Jarangloi gram panchayat in Bargaon block resorted to the solemnising marriage of frogs to appease the rain gods a couple of days back. The ceremony concluded with a community feast. Prakash Sa and his wife Baliposh who played the role of the bride’s parents said paddy crops in the area are affected owing to scanty rainfall and villagers believe that the age-old tradition of frog marriage would bring good showers. 

Manoj Kisan of Jarangloi said vast tracts of Bargaon block and other parts of the district are facing a drought-like situation. Interestingly, a few parts of the block received 20 mm rainfall on Friday.

