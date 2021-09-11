Demand for probe into land encroachment gathers steam in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Vigilance action in connection with Vasundhara land scam in Jagatsinghpur has led to the surfacing of allegations about the illegal acquisition of government land in Paradipgarh, Bhutmundai, Pipal, Udayabata, Duadia, Nimidhi and other villages under Kujang tehsil.

Sources said, in the last 15 years, the land mafia has become increasingly active and encroached on government land in and around Kujang and Paradip. Land documents and classifications are allegedly being modified before the property being sold to third party for industries, commercial or residential purposes.

Seeking intervention of Collector Sangram Kesari Mohapatra, villagers of Paradipgarh have alleged that drainage channels in Udayabata village for over 100 years were modified as agricultural land in 2008 and homestead in 2013.

Locals including ward member Rebati Biswal of Bareipada under Kujang tehsil submitted a memorandum to the administration alleging that ‘kisam’ of 8 decimal land where a pond existed and was used by villagers was changed as homestead in 1991. The land allegedly has been sold to three persons.

Activists of Paradip Krushak Manch and Nagarika Manch had raised a similar issue alleging that an ex-serviceman had encroached upon government land in Udayabata and Pradipgarh and built buildings and garage.

These apart, landless families allege that they are awaiting pattas from revenue authorities despite being entitled to homestead land as per government welfare schemes. Maina Sahoo, a landless woman in Paradipgarh, said she had applied for record of rights and even submitted a complaint to the Collector’s office but to no avail.

Former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai said a nexus between land mafia and revenue officials helps these land irregularities which must be probed. Meanwhile, Kujang tehsildar Pritiprana Mishra acknowledged that people recently reached out to the Collector over illegal encroachment of government land and inquiry is underway.

