Ex-tehsildar helps illegal land kisam change, held in Odisha's Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: A former tehsildar of Dhenkanal was arrested by police on Friday, September 10, 2021, for changing kisam of a water body in connivance with the landowner. After the discrepancy came to the notice of Dhenkanal Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi, he ordered an inquiry into the illegal change in classification of the land.

Basing on the inquiry conducted by a Sub Collector, police arrested former Dhenkanal Sadar tehsildar Laxman Dalei along with owner of the land Narendra Behera. The land, on which the water body is located, is spread over 310 decimal. It was changed to ‘Sarad’ kisam which is not permissible under the law.

After the irregularity was detected by Collector Sethi, he ordered the Sub-Collector to conduct a probe a week back. The report which was submitted three days ago confirmed that the kisam change was illegal. “As soon as I received the complaint, I asked the Sub-Collector to probe the matter. He submitted the report to me and I forwarded it to the State Vigilance and other agencies concerned for action,” Sethi said.

Dhenkanal SDPO Bikash Behura said 11 persons were named in the FIR registered by the local tehsildar with Town police on Thursday. “We investigated the matter and arrested Dalei and Behera. We are verifying allegations of involvement of other persons named in the FIR including the record keeper and data entry operator,” he said.