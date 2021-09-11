Kendu leaf smuggling gang busted, seven held in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: M Rampur police on Friday, September 10, 2021, busted a kendu leaf smuggling gang and arrested seven of its members from various locations in Sambalpur, Sonepur and Kalahandi districts.

The accused-Md Khurshid Ali and Md Abdul Hasan Khan of Motijharan and Gobind Meher of Bareigali village in Sambalpur district, Debraj Kuanr of Saidulu village, Gobind Mallick of Dubla and Manoj Sandha of Badakadalipalli in Sonepur district and Nepal Majhi of Majhipada village in Kalahandi district were arrested basing on an FIR filed with M Rampur police on August 29. Sources said the accused along with a few others had threatened labourers at kendu leaf phadi in Ekatara village with a pistol and sword and decamped with 40 bags of kendu leaves worth Rs 7.5 lakh.

During the course of investigation into the incident, it came to the fore that the accused used to smuggle kendu leaves from different parts of Odisha to West Bengal by road and rail. They used to sell the leaves to unlicensed beedi manufacturers mostly in West Bengal.

The accused had smuggled the kendu leaves looted from Ekatara village to Panskura in Medinipur district of West Bengal and sold the entire stock to a trader for Rs 5 lakh. Sources said two other members of the gang are still at large and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. Kalahandi SP Saravana Vivek M said investigation into the case led to the arrest of the accused and seizure of the truck used to smuggle the leaves to West Bengal.