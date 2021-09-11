New buildings for district courts inaugurated in Odisha's Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Dr S Muralidhar virtually inaugurated the new building of the Koraput District and Sessions Court in Jeypore on Friday, September 10, 2021. Inaugurating the four-storey building, he said the availability of new infrastructure in tribal areas will help cater to needs of people and strengthen the reach of the judiciary.

As many as 13 courts will function in the new building which has been constructed at a cost Rs 22 crore. Functioning since 1953, the District and Sessions court in the old building has been handling cases from Rayagada, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts until Koraput was bifurcated in 1992.

Similarly in Malkangiri, CJ Muralidhar inaugurated the newly constructed district court complex through video conferencing on the day. The complex houses eight different courts under one roof near Malkangiri college on Malkangiri-Vijayawada NH-326 side.