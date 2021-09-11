Urea supply suspended in Odisha's Jeypore over middlemen menace

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Distressed over frequent bullying tactics adopted by middlemen, Large Area Multipurpose Societies (LAMPS) in Kumuliput and Umuri villages under Jeypore tehsil have suspended distribution of fertilisers for four days now. Closing their offices since Wednesday, staff of the two LAMPS also reached out to higher authorities to seek protection from the daily threat.

Considering the crisis over short supply and black marketing of urea by private dealers, the administration last week had directed 20 LAMPS in the district to take over the fertiliser distribution and ensure supply to genuine farmers. Accordingly, over 1,200 metric tonne (MT) was supplied to the agencies.

As per norms, two bags of urea (50 kg each) would be given to a farmer at Rs 270 after verifying his Aadhaar and land record or receipt. But since there’s no mechanism in place, LAMPS staff have been witnessing tension on daily basis as middlemen or goon employed by them would resort to unscrupulous means to take over the urea stock. Sources said the ‘dalals’ are sending men with forged documents to take urea bypassing genuine farmers and are selling those in the black market at exorbitant prices. These men reportedly are even resorting to threats and bullying if LAMPS staff resist their moves.

“We know these fake farmers are coming with documents of others. But we have to give them fertiliser to maintain peace in the office,” said a LAMPS staff of Kumuliput. It has also come to light that middlemen in areas like Konga, Umuri, Kumuliput, Hadia, Dhanpur, Badamajurmunda and Putra are procuring urea at the stipulated price of Rs 270 a bag, but selling the same amount at Rs 700.

Jeypore deputy registrar of cooperative societies Durga Prasad admitted to the frequent tension faced by LAMPS staff during fertiliser distribution. As per information by the district agriculture wing, about 14,440 MT fertiliser has already been distributed to farmers this kharif season and artificial scarcity is being created by middlemen with vested interests.

