22 District Mineral Foundation Trusts exempted from income tax in Odisha

Union Mines and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for exempting 165 DMFs from income tax payment.

Published: 12th September 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Finance Ministry has exempted 165 District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trusts including 22 from Odisha from payment of income tax taking the total number of such exempted DMF to 316.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (46) of Section 10 of Income Tax Act-1961 (43 of 1961), the Central Government hereby notifies that the ‘District Mineral Foundation Trust’ as a ‘class of authority’,” said a gazette notification of the Ministry on September 10.

The Ministry of Mines has taken up with Finance Ministry for income tax exemption to the DMFs. Section 10(46) of the Act was amended by Finance Act-2018 so that all the DMF Trusts could be notified as ‘class of authority’. 

The Finance Ministry notified 151 DMF Trusts and 165 DMFs as class of authority in respect of the income arising to DMF on account of contributions by lease holders to the fund as per the MMDR Act, 2015, interest on late payment of contributions by miners and such other specified collections.

“This will result in more fund availability with the Trust, thus ensuring better implementation & outcome-oriented activities for welfare of mining affected people,” Joshi tweeted.

The objective of the DMF Trusts is to work for the interest and benefit of persons, and areas affected by mining-related operations.

DMFs have been set up in 600 districts in 22 states in the country which have framed DMF rules.

