BJD gears up for CM Naveen Patnaik’s Sundargarh visit on September 14

This will be the first visit of the Chief Minister to a western Odisha district after the spread of Covid pandemic in the State one and a half years back.

Published: 12th September 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The ruling BJD has started massive preparations to make the September 14 visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Sundargarh to launch the smart health card a grand success.

Besides, this is a part of the Chief Minister’s district visits to prepare the grassroots organisation for the panchayat and urban local body (ULB) polls. 

Sources said Sundargarh has been chosen for the visit of the Chief Minister as the district has a strong BJP presence. The BJP had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Sundargarh constituency.

In 2019 Assembly elections, the verdict was fractured with BJP leading with three seats while BJD won two seats, Congress and CPM one each.

About 17 ministers and around 40 MLAs have been asked to reach Sundargarh district by Monday evening.

The Chief Minister is likely to launch the distribution of smart health cards from Biramitrapur. As it is a government programme, the district administration has also started massive arrangements for its smooth conduct.

The district administration has decided to keep the meeting at Biramitrapur within the Covid restrictions of 2,000 people. The meeting will be  directly telecast with big screens at the block level.

As there are 17 blocks in the district, one minister will be put in charge of one block to be assisted by two to three MLAs.

BJD sources said distribution of smart cards in the district will be completed by the ministers and MLAs at the block level within two to three days of the Chief Minister’s programme.

The Chief Minister had launched the distribution of smart cards from Malkangiri on August 20.

