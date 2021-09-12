STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Justice Chandrachud inaugurates paperless bench in Orissa High Court

Justice Chandrachud said paperless courts in addition to giving immediate environmental benefit of digitised court records coupled with e-filing also lead to ensuring speedier delivery of justice. 

Published: 12th September 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Chairperson of Supreme Court of India E-Committee Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday inaugurated e-filing station, digitisation of record room and paperless bench in the Orissa High Court through virtual mode.

In his inaugural address, Justice Chandrachud said the past year had posed an unprecedented challenge and given us an opportunity as members of the Indian judiciary to reconceptualise the ways and means of administering justice in the country.

“While efforts to modernise the judiciary had started with the launch of e-courts in 2005, the past year has witnessed the transition of the judiciary into a virtual workspace,” he said.

Justice Chandrachud said paperless courts in addition to giving immediate environmental benefit of digitised court records coupled with e-filing also lead to ensuring speedier delivery of justice by reducing the time and resources required for management of physical court records.

He, however, said a paperless court is meaningless if opportunity is not provided to the litigants to file cases electronically. 

Justice Chandrachud said the e-filing station remedies a significant barrier to the e-courts project that of narrowing a digital divide particularly for the advocates who lack financial resources and are not digitally literate to benefit from the technology-driven services being provided. The launch of digitisation of record room which would provide amenities for preservation, scanning and storage of the court records is relevant for the purpose of record keeping for posterity. Around, 60,000 case records have been digitised, he said.

He also inaugurated a training programme for judicial officers on conducting court proceeding through video conference at Odisha Judicial Academy.

Chief Justice S Muralidhar, Chairman of Judicial Academy and Training Committee Justice SK Mishra and Chairman of Orissa High Court IT and Artificial Intelligence Committee Justice Biswajit Mohanty were present through video conference. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justice Chandrachud Supreme Court Orissa High Court
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp