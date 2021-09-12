STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to turn into depression; heavy rains likely in Odisha, Chhattisgarh

The IMD has also issued a red-colour coded alert to Odisha and Chhattisgarh for September 13, cautioning that the states are expected to witness heavy rainfall activity.

A cyclist braves heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression by late Sunday night and it is expected to bring extremely heavy rains over parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has also issued a red-colour coded alert to Odisha and Chhattisgarh for September 13, cautioning that the states are expected to witness heavy rainfall activity.

"A well marked low pressure area lies over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during next 12 hours," the IMD said on Sunday afternoon.

ALSO READ| Well marked low pressure triggers heavy showers in Odisha

It added that it is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 2-3 days. "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity (is likely) over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next two days," the IMD added.

The IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to continue over Gujarat, north Konkan, north central Maharashtra and east Rajasthan during next five days.

Isolated heavy falls are also very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala during the next three days, it said, adding isolated very heavy falls are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 12 and Telangana in September 13.

The IMD added that isolated to scattered rainfall activity is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next five days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is likely over Uttarakhand from September 12-16, it added.

Bay of Bengal India Meteorological Department Odisha rains Chhattisgarh rains Bay of Bengal Depression
