Nuakhai festival: Light and sound show unveiled at Samaleswari

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The much awaited light and sound show at Samaleswari temple was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually on Saturday marking Nuakhai festival.

Addressing the gathering at the shrine, the Chief Minister wished the people ‘Nuakhai Juhar’ and said Sambalpur is a centre of art, culture and literature.

He also cited the sacrifices of Veer Surendra Sai on the occasion and said the freedom fighter’s contribution to the struggle for India’s independence is unparalleled.

“People will get to know about the history and culture of Sambalpur through the light and sound show,” he said.

Stating that development of the shrine thronged by lakhs of devotees every year has begun, Naveen said the State government is striving hard to popularise Odisha’s traditions and culture across the globe by ushering in an era of economic development.

President of Samaleswari Temple Trust Board Sanjaya Baboo said the light and sound show at the shrine will be held in three languages- Odia, Hindi and English.

The duration of each show will be around 37 minutes.

The light and sound show at the temple was proposed in 2017 and work on the project started in 2018. The project, completed at a cost of around Rs 8 crore, was delayed due to the pandemic.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, OTDC chairperson Shreemayee Mishra and Baboo were present at the temple during the inauguration.

The 16th century temple, constructed by the first Chauhan king of Sambalpur Balram Dev, is a major tourist attraction of the region.

Devotees and tourists from across the State visit the shrine for a glimpse of the deity Samaleswari.