Nuakhai: People in Kalahandi revel in celebrations, rituals to continue for days

BHAWANIPATNA: In Kalahandi, Nuakhai is not just a one-day affair. As per tradition, unique to the region, the festival in the district is celebrated from the first day of ‘Bhadraba Shukla’ till Dussehra during which several rituals are performed. In Bahadur Padar, Palkapada and Patharla regions of the district, the festivities started on September 8.

As per legend, head of the Kondh tribe of the area had helped Maharaja Fatenarayan Deo of Naga dynasty who ruled over Kalahandi from 1831 to 1853, to suppress a rebellion.

As a mark of gratitude to the tribals, the king allowed them to celebrate Nuakhai in areas under his rule.

Sources said,on Saturday, ‘Rushi Panchami Nuakhai’ was celebrated in several parts of the district. Family members got together and after offering ‘Nabanna’ to the local deities, enjoyed it in their homes.

On ‘Bhadrab Shukla Dasami’ (five days after Rusi Panchami) on September 16, the lagna of the presiding deity Manikeswari will be performed at Bhawanipatna, Lanjigarh, Jaipatna, M Rampur, Thuamul Rampur and parts of Kasipur area (now in Rayagada district).

As per customs, the royal family of Kalahandi will have ‘Nabanna’ only after completion of ‘Chatar Yatra’ of Goddess Manikeswari on Mahanavami after offering it to Budharaja.

This is done as the temple of Budharaja, located on the premises of Manikeswari temple is opened only on Maha Ashtami and Mahanavami.

In areas inhabited by Brahmins in the district, Nabanna is offered and consumed only on Dussehra.

Farmers’ issues discussed

JAGATSINGHPUR: On Nuakhai, farmers were felicitated in a programme organised by Gorekhanath Krushak Mahasangh in Raghunathpur block.

The farmers, scientists and intellectuals who joined the programme discussed issues relating to the agriculture sector by adopting modern techniques to boost output.

Agriculture scientists Ramesh Chandra Das, Brajkishore Lenka along with agriculture expert Surendranath Tripathy, social workers Sarmistha Mohanty and Khetramohan Behera highlighted the contribution of farmers to the society.

Royals celebrate Nuakhai in Balangir

BALANGIR : Nuakhai in Balangir has always been a royal affair and this year was no different.

The festival was celebrated with the usual fervour at Sailashree Palace where senior BJP leader KV Singhdeo, MP Sangeeta Singhdeo, Arkesh and his wife Adrija partook the first harvest of the season.

The Nuankhai Pahur (procession), organised by Koshli Sanskrutik Sangh, was taken out from Rugudipara to Patneswari and Samaleswari Temple and puja offered on Friday.

The masses too celebrated the festival as per tradition in absence of the usual fanfare due to restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Even as the festival is meant to celebrate agriculture, it has lost its significance to some extent in Balangir district, known for distress migration, said Lohitakshya Joshi, a researcher on tradition, culture, poverty and migration.

He said with farmers from the district reduced from large to marginal and some to agricultural labourers, Nuakhai has taken a paradigm shift over the years and the traditional flair associated with the festival is no longer visible.