Odisha farmers pray for rainfall to save kharif paddy crops

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With weak monsoons this year, farmers of Koraput district are in desperate hope of good rains to save their kharif paddy crops.

Paddy has been cultivated on around one lakh acre in the district for the current crop season but deficit rainfall has cast shadow on the farm yield.

While June and July recorded decent rainfall with about 20 good rain days ( more than 10 mm rainfall in a day), August was lean with only 10 rain days.

First 10 days of September too have passed with only 2 rain days.

As a result, plant growth has been affected giving farmers sleepless nights.

Sources said, paddy crops in Jeypore, Kotpad, Laxmipur, Narayanpatana, Bandhugaon, Koraput, Borigumma and Boipariguda blocks have started showing signs of damage and farmers are desperately waiting for a bout of rainfall.

“Since monsoon was weak, only low-pressure induced rainfall can save our crops,” said Pramod Mishra, a farmer from Boipariguda.

Another farmer in Kundra, Narendra Pradhan said rainfall in the next three to four days could be crucial for paddy crops.

District emergency department officials said crop condition will improve in the district as there is a depression marked in the Bay of Bengal and good rainfall is expected in coming days.

