Odisha: From pancakes to porridge, millet delicacies now at kiosks

Under the initiative of Odisha Millets Mission (OMM) of the Agriculture department, Misson Shakti has been roped in to run these kiosks through women SHGs.

Published: 12th September 2021 03:54 AM

Members of women SHGs learning to make millet idlis. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Delicious pancakes, porridge, sweets, snacks and other savouries made of millets will now be sold at 81 kiosks across Sundargarh district. 

Rich in nutrients, millet-made food is hard to find in local markets. In order to make it easily available to people and provide a source of income for women self-help groups (SHGs), the ‘Millets Shakti Kiosks’ will be set up in the district.  

Under the initiative of Odisha Millets Mission (OMM) of the Agriculture department, Misson Shakti has been roped in to run these kiosks through women SHGs.

In the first phase, six kiosks will be set up at Rajgangpur, Nuagaon, Kuanrmunda, Lefripada, Hemgir and Tangarpalli block in October. 

A two-day training programme was conducted for members of 10 women SHGs at Rangiamunda in Tangarpur block where the participants were trained on making porridge, pancakes, sweets and snacks including ‘bara’, ‘idli’ and pakodas from finger, pearl, sorghum, foxtail, little, barnyard and proso millets.

They were trained on ways to manage the kiosks. The initiative has been welcomed by residents of Steel City. 

Sangita Singh, a housewife said she loves millet-based foods but they are not easily available in the markets. She hoped one such kiosk will be set up in Rourkela. 

Sundargarh chief district agriculture officer RC Nayak said millets are rich in micro-nutrients, vitamins and minerals.

The kiosks are aimed at making a variety of tasty and healthy foods available to people and ensure sustained livelihood opportunities to members of the WSHGs.  

The district administration under OMM has been spending large sums from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) for promotion of millets. 

OMM was started in Rajgangpur, Kutra, Nuagaon and Kuarnmunda blocks with a five year budget of Rs 11.36 crore in 2018. 

