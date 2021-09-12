STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Nuakhai festival overrides drought, COVID gloom 

As per tradition, the first harvested crop was offered to Goddess Samaleswari in Sambalpur at the stipulated ‘lagna’ (auspicious moment) between 10.15 am  and 10.25 am. 

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The drought-like situation and the pandemic notwithstanding, Nuakhai, the agrarian festival of Western Odisha, was celebrated with religious fervour and tradition across Western Odisha on Saturday. 

Priests performing Nuakhai rituals at Samaleswari
temple on Saturday | Express

The presiding deity was dressed in a new saree and decorated with ornaments as the priests of Samaleswari temple performed the rituals.

Though people were prohibited from visiting the temple last year due to Covid restrictions, this time thousands of devotees thronged the shrine to worship the goddess.

The devotees were allowed to visit the temple from 12.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

This apart, people also observed Nuakhai in their homes.

The first crop of the year was offered to the deity and distribution of prasad among family members.

Nuakhai also marks the homecoming of family members and relatives working outside.

Such people return home this time of the year and get together with their families in a ritual called ‘Nuakhai Bhetghat’. 

The festival is also known for lip-smacking delicacies like ‘Muga Bara’, ‘Ras Bara’, ‘Muga Mada’, ‘Suji Mada’, ‘Chaula Mada’, ‘Kakara Pitha’ and ‘Kheeri’ all of which are relished during family feasting.

The ‘Nuakhai Juhar’ ritual involves seeking the blessings of elders for long life, happiness and prosperity. 
 

