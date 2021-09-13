145 mm rain in Puri, 16 slums affected

By Express News Service

PURI: The pilgrim town of Puri recorded a whopping 145 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Sunday.Sources said over 20,000 people residing in 16 slums in the town were affected as the areas were marooned. These include Nilachakra Nagar whose residents are left in a lurch as knee-deep water flooded the area. Similar is the plight of people residing in Baliupar, Tridev Nagar, Sujata Nagar, Lower Sidhamahavir and 11 other slums in the town.

The reserve police line, SCS College campus, Hospital Square, Duttatota, Khakimutt and Nuasahi were flooded also on the day.Puri Municipality distributed dry food in marooned areas of the town. Assessment of damage to crops and houses in the district is yet to be done.