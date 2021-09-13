STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Emboldened Andhra deploys a team at Manikpatna, Odisha mum

The spate of incidents has left residents of Odisha villages under Gangabada panchayat in panic. Gangabada panchayat is close to Manjusha mandal under Srikakulam district.

Published: 13th September 2021 07:45 AM

The Anganwadi centre of Andhra Pradesh constructed in Odisha a decade ago

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Emboldened by Odisha government’s silence, Andhra Pradesh administration has placed a team of police and revenue officials in Manikpatna village of Gangabada panchayat where it forcibly reopened a sealed anganwadi centre three days back.

Haribandhu Karji, a former sarpanch of Gangabada who had spearheaded the fight against AP administration’s alleged forceful operation of anganwadi centre (AWC) at Manikpatna, is currently running for cover as police from the neighbouring state is after him. Reportedly, a case has been filed against Karji at Manjusha Police Station of AP.

The spate of incidents has left residents of Odisha villages under Gangabada panchayat in panic. Gangabada panchayat is close to Manjusha mandal under Srikakulam district.On September 9, Fisheries Minister of Andhra Pradesh S Appala Raju, along with administrative officials and a posse of policemen reached Manikpatana and forcibly opened the AWC sealed by Gajapati administration.

He allegedly warned of action as Gajapati ADM Sangram Panda and other officials tried to reason that the AWC was constructed illegally. After the incident, he is believed to have his directed his officials to deploy a picket of Andhra Police and initiate action against those opposing them at Manikpatna.

With the Odisha Government not responding, a team of nine including four armed police, home guard, revenue officials from the neighbouring state are camping in Manikpatana village. Sources said, FIRs have been lodged against many from Odisha. Though details were not available, but Manjusha police is reportedly on the lookout for Karji, the former sarapanch of Gangabada panchayat.

As AP police frequently reached the house of Karji, he is now in Paralakhemundi and has appealed Gajapati administration for protection. Since last two days, Karji has tried to meet Collector Lingaraj Panda but to no avail.Karji told mediapersons that if no step was taken for his protection, he would sit on dharana in front of Gajapati Collector’s office along with his family. CONTINUED ON: P5

Last year, when AP administration trespassed into Odisha territory, Karji opposed such moves and was in the target of Andhra officials. Earlier this month, he apprised Gajapati administration about functioning of the anganwadi by AP on Odisha land in Manikpatana village which comes under Raigada block.

Subsequently, Raigada tehsildar Lilabati Acharya led a team to Manikpatana and found the anganwadi centre constructed illegally. Basing her report, district administration sealed the centre. As Andhra officials objected the action, it was decided on September 7 to place the matter before the Collectors of both Gajapati and Srikakulam.

However, before the Collectors could meet, the Andhra minister paid a visit and reopened the AWC. Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra who was on a one day visit to Gajapati district last week stayed away from answering any question on the issue.

