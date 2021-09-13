Ganjam ready to face rain eventuality: Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: All steps have been taken to meet any eventuality arising out of low-pressure induced rains in Ganjam district, said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Sunday.

Addressing officials of various departments in a virtual meeting on Sunday, the Collector said the district has not witnessed heavy downpour and the water level of rivers and reservoirs is normal. Connectivity to rural areas too has not been hit. In case heavy rains occur, water level of rivers may rise and in order to clear excess water from vulnerable areas, fire and ODRAF teams have been kept on standby.

The Collector asked the officials to make necessary arrangements to evacuate people from low-lying areas and identify structures that may collapse due to heavy rain. He said rubber boats and pumps have been kept ready in vulnerable areas.

However, several urban areas of the district including Berhampur were waterlogged due to rains in last couple of days. The showers though brought cheers for farmers of the district who were staring at drought till a few days back as water level of Dhanei reservoir, used for irrigation, reached 88.88 metre against its capacity of 88.7 metre.

Since more rain has been forecast in the coming days, excess water from the reservoir will be released into Dhanei river if needed, said Dhanei irrigation division assistant executive engineer Bishnu Charan Sahu.

He cautioned people residing on the banks of the river to remain alert and refrain from venturing into it.