Odisha: Dead reptile found in paediatric medicine

Serajul took his son to the hospital after the latter complained of fever on Sunday morning.

Published: 13th September 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 09:17 AM

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Be aware of paediatric medicines being distributed at government hospitals under Niramaya scheme. While the medicines may be available free of cost, the possibility of a foreign object in the packets cannot be ruled out.

For Sek Serajul of Sunagadia in Baripada town, it was the carcass of a reptile which emerged from a bottle of Azithromycin Oral suspension 100 mg prescribed to his three-year-old son by a paediatrician of Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital.

Serajul took his son to the hospital after the latter complained of fever on Sunday morning. The paediatrician at the hospital prescribed five medicines including Azithromycin Oral suspension for his son. Serajul got the medicines from the hospital’s Niramaya counter but was shocked to find the carcass of a reptile inside the oral suspension bottle.

He rushed to the paediatrician with the bottle and the latter asked him to get rid of it and buy the medicine from a chemist outside the hospital. Demanding strict action against the drug manufacturer, Serajul filed a complaint with Baripada Town police station. However, IIC Birendra Senapati said it is the duty of the Drug Inspector to handle such matters and take action against the guilty. But Drug Inspector Rudra Sahu could not be contacted for his comments on the matter despite repeated attempts.

