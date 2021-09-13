STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha to inoculate 4 lakh Covid vaccine doses, city target drops to 7000

Of 3.1 crore beneficiaries, 1.9 cr got the first dose and 63.1 lakh received double doses

Published: 13th September 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

. Around 2.5 lakh people, who have received the first dose here, are left for the second dose.

. Around 2.5 lakh people, who have received the first dose here, are left for the second dose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to ramp up vaccination in seven districts in view of rising Covid infection. While the daily target for Bhubaneswar has been brought down to 7,000 a day from 30,000, it has been increased in Ganjam, Cuttack, Balasore and Puri districts.

As per the revised vaccination target, the districts and urban local bodies (ULBs) have been asked to inoculate over four lakh people a day from Monday. The target is applicable for all week days except Sunday.

The vaccination target for all districts has been increased barring the Capital city, which has achieved 148 per cent (pc) of its first dose inoculation target.Although 8.42 lakh people of 18 years and above in the city were to be vaccinated, Health department sources said 12.68 lakh age appropriate people have got their first dose and 10.12 lakh people have been fully vaccinated.

Ganjam has the highest target of 35,000 doses a day followed by 26,000 in Puri, 25,000 each in Cuttack and Balasore, 24,000 in Mayurbhanj, 21,000 in Sundargarh, 20,000 in Jajpur, 17,000 in Keonjhar, 15,000 in Balangir and 14,000 each in Bargarh, Bhadrak and Kalahandi.Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the vaccination target for Bhubaneswar was slashed in consultation with the municipal commissioner. Around 2.5 lakh people, who have received the first dose here, are left for the second dose. They will be covered in a month as per the revised target, he said.

So far, below 55 pc of 18 years and above have received their first shot in 11 districts and it was above 55 pc but below the State average of 59 pc in eight districts, which are mostly the tribal-dominated areas. The first dose vaccination coverage in the rest 11 districts is more than the State average.  The second dose coverage is below 70 pc in 16 districts and above 70 pc but below the State average of 73 pc in six districts. The coverage is more than 73 pc in eight districts and Bhubaneswar. Malkangiri has the lowest 48 pc followed by 55 pc in Nabarangpur and 56 pc in Boudh.

In terms of pregnant women, the first dose coverage is below 20 pc in 11 districts and more than the State average of 25 pc in 13 districts.  The State has administered a total 2.53 crore doses so far. Of the targeted 3.1 crore beneficiaries, 1.9 crore have got the first dose and 63.1 lakh have received double doses.

