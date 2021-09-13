Several parts of Jagatsinghpur inundated after heavy rainfall for 24 hours

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Heavy rains in the last 24 hours inundated several areas in Jagatsinghpur district.Sources said large parts of Jagatsinghpur, Paradip, Biridi, Balikuda, Erasama, Kujanga and Raghunathpur blocks were flooded. Slums and low-lying areas of Paradip town were inundated and the main road between the port town and Jagatsinghpur remained waterlogged bringing traffic to a grinding halt.

Ingress of seawater into coastal villages emerged as a cause of concern even as the district administration engaged pump-sets to drain out excess water from low-lying areas. People residing in thatched houses are the worst sufferers and are bracing for the worst.In a bid to avert any untoward incident, the administration directed BDOs to convince villagers living in thatched houses to move to safer places.

Residents of Kalabedi, Silai, Padampur and nearby panchayats like Gadbishnupur, Janakadeipur, Nardia and Goda in Erasama block are in panic due to ingress of seawater. Sources said base of the watch tower at Siali has been completely wiped off due to high tidal waves.

Fishermen in Paradip have been advised not to venture into the sea as conditions will remain rough till September 14. Paradip port witnessed the highest 127 mm rainfall in last 48 hours paralysing normal life. Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra directed officials to remain alert at block and tehsil headquarters and prepare for shifting people to safety if required.