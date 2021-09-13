STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spurned wife kills husband’s paramour in Odisha

Published: 13th September 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 39-year-old woman of Benapur village under Korei police limits allegedly killed her husband’s paramour in a fit of rage on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Manju Marandi of Santara village. Meanwhile, police arrested the accused Nagi Hembrum from the village on the day.

Sources said, Manju worked as a labourer with Nagi’s husband Kisan Hembrum, a mason. Nagi suspected Manju of having an affair with her husband and had threatened her a month back to stay away from Kisan. On Saturday evening when Manju had come home with Kisan, Nagi got enraged and picked up a fight with her, later hitting her head with a brick and killing Manju on the spot.

Informed, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Basing on Manju’s husband Kanhu Maranadi’s complaint, Korei police registered a case and arrested Nagi. She was forwarded to court and later sent to judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected on the day.

