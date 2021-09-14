STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Amid Covid fight, Odisha's top health official PK Mohapatra goes on leave

Though sources claimed he would join duty after the leave period, Mohapatra was allegedly under pressure following the High Court dissatisfaction over the affidavit filed by the Health department.

Published: 14th September 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra is learnt to have gone on leave.

Though sources claimed he has applied leave on personal ground and would join duty after the leave period, sources said, Mohapatra was under pressure following the High Court dissatisfaction over the affidavit filed by the Health department on Covid deaths in the State. The department was directed to submit a detailed affidavit by October 4.  He is also believed to be unhappy over the management of the pandemic being handled at different levels.

A 1988-batch IAS officer, Mohapatra was allowed to remain in-charge of Health department when Additional Chief Secretary PK Jena, ​a batch junior, was made the Development Commissioner (DC), ranked No 2 in the State bureaucracy, in December last.

Jena superseded nine senior bureaucrats to become the DC. In May last year, Odisha government had shifted the then Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Nikunja Bihari Dhal to Energy department days after appointing Mohapatra, who was in additional charge of Revenue and Disaster Management department, to head the Health department.

Dhal was reportedly shifted due to growing discomfort in the government over the management of the pandemic. Mohapatra could not be contacted for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra Odisha covid management Odisha Covid deaths Additional Chief Secretary PK Jena Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp