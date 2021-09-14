STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's 12 hour Cuttack bandh peaceful

The party activists led by Cuttack Nagar BJP president Lalatendu Badu staged demonstration and road blockade at different places in the city.

Published: 14th September 2021 10:33 AM

An artisan busy making an idol of Goddess Durga at a pandal in Cuttack.

An artisan busy making an idol of Goddess Durga at a pandal in Cuttack. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With incessant rain forcing residents to remain indoors, the 12-hour Cuttack bandh call given by city unit of BJP protesting the State government’s decision to cap the height of idol of Goddess Durga to four feet passed off peacefully on Monday, September 13, 2021.

The party activists led by Cuttack Nagar BJP president Lalatendu Badu staged demonstrations and road blockades at different places in the city. All the commercial establishments, educational institutions and prominent business centres including Malgodown, Chhatra Bazaar, Krusak Bazaar, Choudhury Bazaar were remained closed on the day.

A large number of party workers wearing raincoats picketed in front of different government offices, banks and Badambadi bus terminal. Public transport and auto-rickshaws remained off the roads across the city. “The bandh was successful. People on their own supported the bandh call seeking relaxation on the restriction imposed on the height of the idols of Goddess Durga,” Badu said. As many as 15 platoons of police force were deployed to check any untoward incident. 

