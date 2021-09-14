STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik government to stop giving ‘Ashirbad’ to Covid orphans from September 15

Children who are orphaned after September 15, 2021 will be covered under Child Protection Scheme (CPS), of the State government and not Ashirbad.

Published: 14th September 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kids, Orphans, Children

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has decided to stop the Ashirbad scheme for Covid-19 orphans from September 15, only two and half months after it was launched in June this year. The decision has been taken by the department of Women and Child Development (WCD) in view of declining Covid-19 cases. Children who are orphaned after September 15, 2021 will be covered under Child Protection Scheme (CPS), formerly called Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), of the State government and not Ashirbad.

Notifying this on Monday, September 13, 2021, Director of WCD department Arvind Agarwal said all orphans covered under Ashirbad scheme so far shall continue to get the benefits till they attain the age of 18 or till adoption. “Ashirbad scheme will cover children who were orphaned between April 1, 2020, and September 15, 2021”, the notification stated.

The State government had launched the Ashirbad scheme for education, health and maintenance of children who lost their parents either to Covid-19 or any other disease on April 1, 2020 or thereafter during the pandemic. According to reports of the department, around 8,700 children have been verified as orphans during this period and are receiving funds under the Ashirbad scheme. 

Sources in the department said another 25,000 to 30,000 orphans will be added to the list. “We have so far facilitated identification of nearly 30,000 orphans through anganwadi and ASHKA karmis. Death certificates of their parents, account numbers and other documents are being verified and the process will be completed soon”, he said.

Children who are orphaned after September 15 will be identified by district child protection officers and either put under institutional care or provided Sponsorship scheme help if they chose to stay with their extended families.

Under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Sponsorship scheme extends supplementary support, financial or otherwise, to the families to meet the medical, educational and developmental needs of the orphaned child. Currently, 1,400 children of Odisha are getting financial help of Rs 2,000 every month under this scheme. 

The official informed that they have placed demands before the Central government for additional funds under the PM-Cares for Children’s Scheme which also supports children who lost their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unlike the Ashirbad scheme which gives a monthly Rs 2,500 to the vulnerable child, the PM-Cares scheme will provide a monthly stipend once the child turns 18 and a fund of Rs 10 lakh when he/she turns 23. “Centre has asked us to manage the PM-Cares for Children’s Scheme with funds available under the Sponsorship scheme which is limited to Rs10 lakh per district per year. With this Rs10 lakh, we are able to provide sponsorship to only about 43 orphans in a district while the number of such children is much more,” he stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Ashirbad scheme Covid 19 Odisha Odisha Women and Child Development WCD Odisha Child Protection Scheme CPS Director of WCD department Arvind Agarwal
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp