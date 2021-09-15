STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Gene behind Similipal Tiger Reserve's melanistic tigers decoded

Since then it was a mystery and it led 18 researchers to conduct a broad study to decode the pseudomelanism in tigers.

Published: 15th September 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A melanistic tiger in Nandankanan zoo

A melanistic tiger in Nandankanan zoo | Rajesh Kumar Mohapatra

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The rare melanistic tigers of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) have been decoded. A group of researchers has discovered the genetic mutation that caused pseudomelanism in a limited number of tigers found only in the fourth largest tiger habitat in the country.

The researchers, including scientists from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru, headed by senior molecular ecologist Uma Ramakrishnan have found that a single mutation in the gene Transmembrane Aminopeptidase Q (Taqpep) caused the tigers develop black stripes and a distinct pattern.

The rare tigers were first officially discovered in STR in 2007. Since then it was a mystery and it led 18 researchers to conduct a broad study to decode the pseudomelanism in tigers. They had collected saliva and hair samples from the melanistic tigers which are born in captivity at Nandankanan Zoological park and faecal samples of tigers from STR.

“Of the 12 samples collected from STR, around 60 per cent (pc) were found to be of melanistic tigers which are most endangered as they exist in small populations; many of which are isolated too. Evolution in such populations is largely governed by genetic drift. Approximately 37 pc of tigers (Panthera tigris) in the STR are pseudomelanistic, characterised by wide, merged stripes,” said Ramakrishnan.

During the study, the researchers identified a genetic variant that causes a or observable trait change (called phenotype) in tigers. Genome sequencing and extensive genotyping of noninvasive samples across tiger range revealed unique spatial presence of this gene form mutation in the tiger reserve.

“We had studied 490 samples from several other tiger reserves across the country and found that the melanistic tigers are located only in Similipal,” she informed.According to the researchers, the genetic analysis of other tiger populations in the country and computer simulations suggested that the Similipal black tigers may have arisen from a very small founding population of tigers and are inbred. Nandankanan Zoo has three such tigers as one tigress Rani was brought from Similipal several years back.  

Pseudomelanistic tigers are also present in two other zoos - Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai and Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, Ranchi, where they were born in captivity. The occurrence of anomalous phenotypes in natural populations is associated with a loss of genetic diversity in bottlenecked or inbred populations.The study has been published in the recent issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), a US-based journal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Similipal Tiger Reserve melanistic tigers
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp