Human chain by BJP demanding establishment of Odisha’s second AIIMS in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Braving rains, residents of Sundargarh led by local MLA of BJP Kusum Tete formed a human chain from DRDA to Mission Chowk on Tuesday demanding establishment of Odisha’s second AIIMS in the town. Holding banners and placards in support of the demand, people from all walks of life participated in the event. The second AIIMS demand has also found support from neighbouring districts of Sundargarh.

BJP’s Sundargarh unit president and Talsara MLA Bhawani Shankar Bhoi also participated. In November last year, the State government had proposed to the Centre to set up Odisha’s second AIIMS at Sundargarh town using the infrastructure of the newly-constructed NTPC Medical College and Hospital. BJP’s Sundargarh MP Jual Oram had also submitted a memorandum to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya supporting the demand.