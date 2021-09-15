STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Pisciculture’s labour lost, slum dwellers in misery

Executive Officer of Paradip Municipality Sourindra Routray informed that around 485 people from various slums have been shifted to local cyclone shelters. 

Published: 15th September 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers fishing in a creek in Raghunathpur block

Farmers fishing in a creek in Raghunathpur block | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Low pressure-induced rains have dealt a blow to pisciculture in the district and farmers involved in it, particularly in the absence of insurance cover.Following the three-day deluge, lakhs of fish escaped private ponds, government hatcheries and shrimp farms as water levels rose above embankments. Among worst affected were fish farmers in Redhua, Sadeipur, Tarikunda, Tanra, Adheikula, Puranabasant, Radhang and other areas of Raghunathpur block who bred fish in their private ponds.  

“I bred fish in my 2 acre pond which was flooded by rains and over 30 quintal fish have swam away. I had taken Rs 1.76  lakh loan for fish farming but now have incurred loss of more than Rs 3 lakh,” said Prasant Bastia from Adheikula. Same is the plight of  shrimp farmers in coastal villages of Balikuda , Erasama and Kujang.   

Officials sources said 207 fish farmers have availed loan for brackish water pisciculture and subsidy of Rs 71 lakh was given to them under Blue Revolution, Odisha Fisheries Policy and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMSSY). Similarly, for fresh water pisciculture, Rs 1.83 crore subsidy was given to 60 fish farmers under PMSSY and Matsya Pokhari Yojana (MPY). Slum dwellers in Paradip too faced a harrowing time as they remained marooned due to waterlogging. Houses in Jagannath colony, Sukhuakhla, Brundabancolony, Sandhkuda, Madhuban,Nauabazar, Tarenigada, GJI colony,  Bauriapalanda remained waterlogged for three days. The residents allege none of the administration staff showed up. 

Executive Officer of Paradip Municipality Sourindra Routray informed that around 485 people from various slums have been shifted to local cyclone shelters.Official sources said, nearly 1,590 people from the district are currently in 43 local relief shelters where they are being provided with dry and cooked food. The impact of the rains, they said, have been most felt in around 1,321 villages and 40 wards in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Prisciculture
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp