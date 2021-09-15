Odisha: Pisciculture’s labour lost, slum dwellers in misery

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Low pressure-induced rains have dealt a blow to pisciculture in the district and farmers involved in it, particularly in the absence of insurance cover.Following the three-day deluge, lakhs of fish escaped private ponds, government hatcheries and shrimp farms as water levels rose above embankments. Among worst affected were fish farmers in Redhua, Sadeipur, Tarikunda, Tanra, Adheikula, Puranabasant, Radhang and other areas of Raghunathpur block who bred fish in their private ponds.

“I bred fish in my 2 acre pond which was flooded by rains and over 30 quintal fish have swam away. I had taken Rs 1.76 lakh loan for fish farming but now have incurred loss of more than Rs 3 lakh,” said Prasant Bastia from Adheikula. Same is the plight of shrimp farmers in coastal villages of Balikuda , Erasama and Kujang.

Officials sources said 207 fish farmers have availed loan for brackish water pisciculture and subsidy of Rs 71 lakh was given to them under Blue Revolution, Odisha Fisheries Policy and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMSSY). Similarly, for fresh water pisciculture, Rs 1.83 crore subsidy was given to 60 fish farmers under PMSSY and Matsya Pokhari Yojana (MPY). Slum dwellers in Paradip too faced a harrowing time as they remained marooned due to waterlogging. Houses in Jagannath colony, Sukhuakhla, Brundabancolony, Sandhkuda, Madhuban,Nauabazar, Tarenigada, GJI colony, Bauriapalanda remained waterlogged for three days. The residents allege none of the administration staff showed up.

Executive Officer of Paradip Municipality Sourindra Routray informed that around 485 people from various slums have been shifted to local cyclone shelters.Official sources said, nearly 1,590 people from the district are currently in 43 local relief shelters where they are being provided with dry and cooked food. The impact of the rains, they said, have been most felt in around 1,321 villages and 40 wards in the district.