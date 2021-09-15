Offline examination for Plus II students of Odisha from October 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The offline examination for Plus II students will be conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education from October 1 to October 11 this year. A total of 13,043 students who were not satisfied with the marks awarded to them through the alternative assessment system, have applied for the offline exam. Informing this on Tuesday, CHSE said that those appearing the offline examination will have to forego the alternative assessment marks and results of the offline test will be final.

While the examination will be held only for major papers to be decided on basis of number of students registering for same, marks in all other papers will be awarded on basis of marks secured in the major papers as decided by the CHSE. The Council informed that no examination or registration fees would be collected from students.

The annual Plus II examination was cancelled this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and results were announced using an alternative assessment system where marks secured in Class X examination were also taken into consideration. While 1.96 lakh students had cleared the Arts stream, 89,951 students passed the Science stream and 23,292 students cleared the Commerce stream.