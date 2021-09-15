STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rivers swell but Odisha administration says not to worry

Overflowing rivers fuel flood fear among people residing in low-lying areas

Published: 15th September 2021 08:02 AM

Brahmani river in spate at Rourkela | Express

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/BALASORE/ROURKELA: Major rivers across the districts continued to be in spate submerging low-lying areas and paddy fields as the heavy rains induced by the deep depression left its mark.Till reports last came in, Baitarani, Brahmani, Subarnarekha, Kharasrota and Jalaka were flowing above danger-marks though the State government has ruled out eventuality of a flood.

Jajpur received 1,420 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours and Bari block received the maximum 211 mm. Under its influence, Baitarani crossed the danger mark on Tuesday morning, flowing at 18.5 metre against the danger level of 17.83 metre at Akhuapada. 

Brahmani was flowing at 68 feet against its danger mark at 67 feet near Jenapur and Pankapal with no signs of the water level receding. Kharasrota was flowing at 10.31 metre against its danger level of 10.30 metre at Binjharpur. Many low-lying areas in Dasaratapur, Korei and Jajpur blocks were waterlogged for hours, throwing normal life out of gear. 

Balasore received 889.9 mm rainfall during the period, with Baliapal receiving the highest 131 mm rainfall followed by Jaleswar at 113 mm. While Jalaka river was flowing above its danger mark (5.50 metre) at 6.40 metre, other rivers including Budhabalanga and Subarnarekha were below their danger marks. 

Residents of low-lying areas including Postal Colony, Gudipada, New Market, Arad Bazar and Balianuasahi faced harrowing times with storm water entering their houses on Monday night. Many expressed their displeasure at civic unpreparedness despite earlier warnings of heavy rainfall. Contacted, Bhabesh Nayak, Additional District Magistrate of Balasore, said around 15 families of Gudipada, Ward No-21 were shifted to safer places and provided with dry food. 

Spate in Brahmani and its tributaries Sankh and Koel rivers triggered fear of submergence of low-lying residential areas along the banks including Balughat. Brahmani started receiving flood water from its eastern tributary Koel, while water flow from its western tributary Sankh remained low. Water release from RSP’s Mandira dam remained low with only four of the total 11 sluice gates opened on Tuesday.

However, seven of the eight gates of the barrage on Brahmani at Tarkera were opened by Tuesday evening due to rise in water level.Panposh Sub-Collector Daulat Chandrakar said although Brahmani’s water level has been rising since Sunday, the situation is not alarming. “The administration is keeping a constant watch on the situation and is prepared to take necessary action as and when required,” he added.   

Odisha rivers swelling Odisha rainfall Odisha flood
