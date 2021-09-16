STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Locals oppose proposed liquor shop near Odisha's Satkosia wildlife sanctuary

Satkosia Praja Suraksha Samiti secretary Biraja Jani said it is unfortunate that the government has permitted setting up of liquor shop in an area where people are not allowed to cut trees. 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The Excise department’s permission to open a country liquor shop at Purunakote within Satkosia wildlife sanctuary has come in for stiff opposition by locals. Apprehending damage to the environment and rise in anti-social activities after the shop is set up in the area, the locals have decided to take up the matter with Angul Collector. 

They said the spot for the liquor shop is frequented by wild animals and it is also close to a tribal girls’ hostel. Purunakote sarpanch Ananta Basudeb Mohanty said the shop will affect the sanctuary’s serene atmosphere. Satkosia Praja Suraksha Samiti secretary Biraja Jani said it is unfortunate that the government has permitted setting up of liquor shop in an area where people are not allowed to cut trees. 

“The shop, proposed to be set up on roadside will lead to lawlessness in the area. The route is used by tourists visiting Satkosia. We demand immediate cancellation of the licence for the shop,” he said, adding if the locals’ demand is not met, they will resort to agitation. Excise superintendent B Nayak said as of now no complaint has been received in this regard. “If a complaint is lodged, it will be looked into,” he added.

