Centre exhorts Odisha to harness mineral resources with NEMT funds

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Mines on Thursday exhorted four mineral-rich eastern India states including Odisha to plan exploration activities in such a way to create considerable impact in the mineral sector. Assuring cooperation by the Centre, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines, UC Joshi requested the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha to utilise the services of notified exploration agencies (NEAs) for the untapped mineral resources.

He said National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) has provided a huge opportunity to the state governments to harness their mineral resources by undertaking exploration activities through NEAs and utilising the NMET funds available for the purpose. The Mines Ministry in collaboration with Geological Survey of India (GSI) and Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL) organised a workshop here on mineral exploration initiatives of the NMET for the benefit of State Mining and Geology departments and State Mineral Development Corporations of the four states.

Additional Director General and Chairman, TCC, NMET Janardha Prasad highlighted that despite rich mineral resources, India is importing huge quantities of minerals. The mineral requirement of the country is expected to increase with an increase in the share of the manufacturing sector. “In order to meet the increased demand and to keep the import bill down, there is an urgent need to increase exploration activities, for which there is no scarcity of funds,” he said.The State DGMs and PSUs were requested to actively participate in exploration activities and submit exploration proposals for NMET funding.

The workshop presided by Principal Secretary, Steel and Mines, DK Singh and Joshi served as an idea sharing platform to enhance mineral exploration which is fundamental for the growth of the mining sector.

Managing Director of Odisha Mining Corporation and Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Balwant Singh spoke about the exploration activities in the State. GSI made a presentation on potential areas for mineral exploration in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.