Deluge in west, embankment fear in coastal districts of Odisha

Coastal districts continued to face inundation caused by breach in embankments while in western Odisha, heavy discharge of water from Hirakud started to flood villages in low-lying areas. With more showers looming, as a fresh system is predicted off north Odisha coast, there seems to be no escaping the misery.

In Bargarh, huge discharge of water from Hirakud Dam Reservoir led to inundation of Chikhli village under Ambabhona block. Locals were evacuated and shifted to a nearby village. While 24 gates of Hirakud were opened by Wednesday night, water started entering into Chikhli on early hours of Thursday.

As on 6 pm, the inflow of water to the reservoir was 4,99,957 cusec. Moreover, 28 sluice gates have been opened to release flood water and discharge4,86,892 cusec water. The water level at the dam at 6 pm stood at 628.77 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet.

In Sundargarh, around 200 persons were moved to safer places after flood water from Brahmani river entered Balughat and Palpalbasti villages on the day. Following heavy rains in its catchment areas and discharge of flood water from Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand in its tributaries - Sankh and Koel, the water level of Brahmani river has risen considerably.

Panposh Sub-Collector Daulat Chandrakar said till 10 am on Thursday at Panposh measuring point of Rourkela, Brahmani was flowing at 178.12 metre against the danger level of 178.32 metre. He said the administration is keeping a watch.

Embankment of Devi river at Bacchalo village of Jagatsinghpur collapsed due to heavy rains on Wednesday night. With rise in water level due to release of water from Hirakud dam, fear of flood looms large in the block. Sarpanch of Bacchalo panchayat Narottam Kandi alleged that sub-standard repair by contractors caused the collapse of the river embankment near the village.

“We had taken up the matter for redressal before the authorities and even sought intervention of the Collector and senior officials of the Irrigation department but nothing was done to strengthen the embankment,” he said.

In Kendrapara, relentless rain for last few days has raised water level of major rivers and left large areas of Aul, Pattamundai and Rajkanika blocks waterlogged. With life coming to a standstill in low-lying areas of the district, the fear of flood looms large in the riverside villages.

On Thursday, Brahmani river breached at Chandol in Derabishi block and Amruitamani and Alapua under Pattamundai block. Riverside villages like Singhagaon, Krushnadaspur, Penthapala, Balipatana, Taradipal, Kulasahi, Srirampur, Damarapur and Balabhadrapur in Pattamundai block have been cut-off from the rest of the world due to flash flood in Brahmani river.

Kendrapara Sub-Collector Niranjan Behera said flood warning has been issued for villages in Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks of the district as the Brahmani river continues to be in spate.