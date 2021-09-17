Kalahandi locals celebrate Nuakhai festival

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Locals of Kalahandi celebrated Bhadraba Sukla Dasami with traditional fervour on Thursday. The festival was observed in Bhawanipatna, Jaipatna, M. Rampur, Thuamul Rampur, Karlapat, Mahulpatna and Lanjigarh where the lagna of the presiding deity Manikeswari was performed by the priest and head of the Gond tribe as per customs.

In Bhawanipatna, there was long queue of devotees in front of Manikeswari temple to receive new paddy and chuda (flattened rice) offered before the deity. Barricades were erected to control crowd. After the rituals were over, locals of Bhawanipatna offered Nabanna to the deities and ancestors in their respective homes. After consumption of Nabanna, people exchanged greetings and as per tradition, Ghumura dancers came out to perform on streets. Nuakhai bhetghat , music and dance programmes were organised in different places. Rusi panchami Nuakhai was observed in other areas of the district on September 11.