Killer rain claims one more life in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

A search operation has been started by fire fighters. In last 48 hours, three persons had been swept away in the two districts.

Published: 17th September 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

House of Tiki Singh which collapsed on Thursday at Kitabedha village in Bisoi block

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/JAJPUR: Heavy rains which wreaked havoc in both Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts have claimed another life on Thursday. In Mayurbhanj, a woman of Haripur village in Khunta block was swept away in the heavy current of Naluha river on Thursday.

Sources said the victim, Sabitri Biswal was enroute to collect wood when she was swept away in the river. A search operation has been started by fire fighters. In last 48 hours, three persons had been swept away in the two districts.

In Asanasole village of Sarashkana block, a 74-year-old man, Ram Singh died in a wall collapse on Tuesday night. In Jajpur, two persons lost their lives in Bari block where the embankments of Brahmani river had breached at three different places.

The deceased- Kishore Chandra Singh (55) and his son Kailash Chandra Singh (34), residents of Paramanandapur village, had gone to a low-lying area to graze their cattle on Wednesday when they were swept away. Meanwhile, flood situation improved in the district as water level of Brahmani showed a declining trend.

The river is flowing at 61 feet against its danger level of 67 feet at Jenapur. Baitarani though is flowing above the danger level in the district. The water level of the river was 18.46 metre against its danger level of 17.83 metre at Akhuapada on the day, district emergency office sources said.

​Officials said four breaches occurred in Brahmani river embankment on Wednesday marooning more than 59,000 people of 67 villages under Bari and Rasulpur blocks.

