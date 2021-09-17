Odisha villagers demand Lanco to clear dues, stage protest

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Over 500 villagers of Kharagprasad and Kuspangi panchayats in Odapada block staged a demonstration in front of the closed Lanco Power Plant demanding land compensation which is due for five years now. Sources said the dismantling and transportation of scrap from the plant have begun but villagers are up in arms for over a week demanding clearing of dues failing which they will not allow the dismantling.

Construction of the 2700 MW power plant was halted in 2016 and referred to the National Company Law Tribunal which finally ordered its liquidation and subsequently facilitated selling of the land and equipment. However, affected residents of three villages - Kharagprasad, Kurunti and Kuspangi - are yet to get compensation for their land.

President Anchalika Khyatigrasta Praja Sangha Gangadhar Samal said not just land losers, even contractors working at the time of construction are yet to get their dues.Though the company was liquidated and sold five years back, affected parties are still awaiting compensation, he said.

Odapada BDO Dasarathi Jena said,”We reached the spot after getting information of the dharna and have asked the villagers to give us in writing about their demands. The same will be forwarded to the Collector for further course of action.”