Orissa High Court verdict on Durga idol height on September 17

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday closed hearing on Balu Bazaar puja committee’s petition seeking permission to come up with their idol having traditional height of 5 ft 2” for Durga puja this year. The order will be passed on Friday. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray closed hearing after listening to the arguments of senior advocate Pitambar Acharya, who appeared on behalf of puja committee, and submissions of State counsel DK Mohanty.

Secretary of the puja committee Ramesh Chandra Behera had filed the petition. Acharya argued that there is no rationale behind restricting the idols of Goddess Durga to less than 4 feet as height has nothing to do with the spread of Covid-19. The imposition of restriction is an uncalled-for interference by the government on the height of idol which is purely a matter of traditional religious practice that has continued for more than 500 years, he stated. He said the court had allowed nine puja committees including Balu Bazaar to come up with idols of more than four feet last year.

Countering Acharya’s arguments, Mohanty said the court had allowed nine puja committees last year to install idols of more than four feet height as during spot investigation they were found to have already started making idols of their traditional heights by the time notification was issued. However, the notification regarding four ft height restriction has been issued well ahead of idol making this year, he said. Besides, the case of Balu Bazaar cannot be treated as an exception as the maximum four ft height Durga idol is a Statewide restriction, he asserted.