Odisha Revenue Secretary puts Kotia works on fast track

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management (RDM) department Bishnupada Sethi has directed officials of Koraput district administration to complete the ongoing development work in Kotia panchayat soon.

Sethi, who along with senior district officials visited the disputed panchayat under Pottangi block on Friday, September 17, 2021, inspected the panchayat office, police station, hospital and school buildings in Kotia. While reviewing various project works with the officials, he expressed satisfaction over the progress and urged expediting remaining works in the border areas.

The senior bureaucrat later visited Janiguda, Madkar and Kotia villages and interacted with residents about accessibility of various welfare schemes facilitated by the Koraput administration. He urged them to avail all agro-based benefits offered by the government. On the other hand, villagers demanded job opportunities for educated and unemployed youths, housing support for all, uninterrupted power supply and mobile connectivity.

Among others, Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar, Koraput Sub-Collector Lalit Kuanar, Pottangi BDO Ved Bhusan, project administrator of ITDA Karu Soren and ITDA project coordinator Kashi Nayak were present along with other line department officials.

Earlier, Sethi reviewed the performance of welfare programmes at Koraput DRDA conference hall. He stressed key development areas in education, health, agriculture, drinking water, skills and infrastructure development.The visit of the Revenue secretary assumes significance in the backdrop of frequent territorial overreach by Andhra Pradesh in the area in last two months.