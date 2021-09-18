STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Revenue Secretary puts Kotia works on fast track

The visit of the Revenue secretary assumes significance in the backdrop of frequent territorial overreach by Andhra Pradesh in the area in last two months. 

Published: 18th September 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

RDM Principal Secretary and senior officials during their visit to Kotia.

RDM Principal Secretary and senior officials during their visit to Kotia. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management (RDM) department Bishnupada Sethi has directed officials of Koraput district administration to complete the ongoing development work in Kotia panchayat soon. 

Sethi, who along with senior district officials visited the disputed panchayat under Pottangi block on Friday, September 17, 2021, inspected the panchayat office, police station, hospital and school buildings in Kotia. While reviewing various project works with the officials, he expressed satisfaction over the progress and urged expediting remaining works in the border areas.  

The senior bureaucrat later visited Janiguda, Madkar and Kotia villages and interacted with residents about accessibility of various welfare schemes facilitated by the Koraput administration. He urged them to avail all agro-based benefits offered by the government. On the other hand, villagers demanded job opportunities for educated and unemployed youths, housing support for all, uninterrupted power supply and mobile connectivity. 

Among others, Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar, Koraput Sub-Collector Lalit Kuanar, Pottangi BDO Ved Bhusan, project administrator of ITDA Karu Soren and ITDA project coordinator Kashi Nayak were present along with other line department officials. 

Earlier, Sethi reviewed the performance of welfare programmes at Koraput DRDA conference hall. He stressed key development areas in education, health, agriculture, drinking water, skills and infrastructure development.The visit of the Revenue secretary assumes significance in the backdrop of frequent territorial overreach by Andhra Pradesh in the area in last two months. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RDM Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Koraput district administration Kotia panchayat Andhra Pradesh Odisha Kotia
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp