Odisha to recruit 500 traffic police every year

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has decided to create and fill up 500 posts of traffic police every year to tide over the lack of manpower that continues to hit traffic regulation. As per the State Road Safety Action Plan, posts of 500 police personnel in various ranks will be created annually for enforcement of traffic rules. While the recruitment process for 500 traffic police has been completed for the year 2020-21, the State government has given in-principle approval for recruitment of 500 traffic police every year as per need.

Even as several initiatives have been taken to reduce road fatalities following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, there has been an abnormal increase in fatalities by about 25 per cent during January to June this year as compared to 2020 when there were restrictions on vehicular movement due to Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as 2,569 road accidents deaths have been recorded in the six months as against 2,062 deaths during the same period last year. There is a growth in fatalities by more than 50 pc as compared to the same period of last year in Nuapada, Bargarh, Boudh, Jajpur, and Jagatsinghpur.

The State government has also decided to delegate powers for compounding MV offence to the police officers of highway patrol (police officers reengaged after retirement). The highway patrol introduced since February with the objective to reduce fatalities in 20 mini stretches has detected only 677 cases till end of May at an average nine cases per month by each team, even though they are functioning round the clock. The fatalities have increased from 108 to 176 (growth of 63 pc) during February to May in the 20 mini stretches compared to the same period of previous year.

Although the SC Committee had asked the State government to reduce the fatalities by 50 pc in five years ending 2020, the number of fatalities has increased from 3,931 in 2014 to 4,738 in 2020. The accident fatality rate (death per hundred accidents) in Odisha was 48.2 in comparison to the national average of 36.65.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra has expressed concern over high growth in fatalities in Nuapada, Boudh, Bargarh, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Balangir where vehicular population is comparatively less. He has directed the Collectors for stringent enforcement of traffic rules specially violation of helmet law and rash driving.

CURBING ROAD MISHAPS

Fatalities increased in all districts except Ganjam, Kalahandi, Angul, Puri and Sonepur.

Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Balasore, Khurda, Cuttack, Koraput, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Ganjam saw over 100 deaths in six months.

57 pc of the State’s fatalities ha ve occurred in the 10 districts.