People ‘forgetting’ second vaccination dose in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as single dose Covid vaccination crossed two crores in Odisha on Friday, September 17, 2021, the low coverage of second dose vaccination continued to remain a challenge for the State health administration as people are forgetting the schedule. Of the 2.7 doses administered in the State so far, 2.01 crore have got a single dose and 69.49 lakh double doses. The second dose inoculation has been low in most of the tribal-dominated districts.

Director of Family Welfare and nodal officer of Covid vaccination Dr Bijay Panigrahi said though reminders are being sent to the beneficiaries due for the second dose, some of them are not turning up.“Most of the people missing their second shot are Covishield beneficiaries. As there is a gap of 112 days between the first and second dose of Covishield vaccine, many people are forgetting the scheduled date. This may be due to forgetfulness, but it is a concern,” he said.

Though the health officials claimed that vaccine beneficiaries are being reminded through SMS and the reminders are sent three days prior to the due date and on the day of vaccination for the second dose, some of the people missing shots allege that no SMS is sent to them.“The Health department or district administration should follow up with the beneficiaries through village level health workers as many in rural areas do not have access to mobile or SMS service,” said a pharmacist engaged in vaccination.

The State government has directed district officials to prepare a list of beneficiaries, who have either missed their second dose or are due so that the frontline health workers can be engaged for reminding them for the second dose inoculation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appreciated healthcare professionals for their commitment to this mass vaccination drive. “Glad to inform that #Odisha has crossed another significant milestone in its fight against #COVID19 by ensuring at least one dose of vaccination for more than 2 crore people,” he tweeted.

The State reported 628 new Covid cases and four more deaths in the last 24 hours. Khurda and Cuttack districts accounted for over 57 pc of the fresh cases. The rate of infection among the 0-18 age group rose to 15.28 pc as 96 were children and adolescents among the new cases. Khurda reported the highest 291 cases, including 267 from Bhubaneswar.