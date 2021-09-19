From drought to flood in six days for farmers

By Express News Service

A little over a week back, farmers stared at a drought but are now worried as their crops stand damaged by heavy rains which lashed the State for almost six days. In Kendrapara, large tracts of paddy saplings are ruined due to rains in Rajnagar, Aul , Rajkanika, Derabis and Pattamundai blocks. All hopes of farmers that the rain would help them save their paddy crops are dashed. The rains also damaged black gram (biri) crops over large tracts of land in the district, says district president of Krusaka Sabha Umesh Chandra Singh.

Agricultural land in Thakurapatana, Madanagiri, Kharakhari, Baramania, Earadanga, Natara, Kusumi and and other villages under Aul block continue to be under knee-deep water. Similarly, Guialisingh and Bisibalapata near Kendrapara town are also waterlogged due to obstruction of water channels caused by illegal constructions.

A marooned village in Kendrapara

district | Express

Balasore district, one of the worst-hit due to the rains, saw vegetable, paddy and jute crops along with stocked rice damaged due to ingress of water from Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga as situation remains grim in low-lying areas. As many as 2,20,103 people from 331 villages under 70 gram panchayats of seven blocks along with 11 wards of Balasore and Jaleswar municipalities have been affected due to floods, said officials. The flood affected villagers alleged relief is yet to reach them.

“Though water in major river systems has started receding, 109 villages in low-lying areas remain marooned,” said district emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab. The district administration has evacuated at least 80 persons from the affected areas and shifted them to flood shelters. They are being given dry ration and cooked food. The district administration has also engaged 37 boats, fire personnel and two ODRAF teams in the affected areas. Kawkab said crops on 27,726 hectare land have been submerged and 272 houses partially damaged across the district.

In Jagatsinghpur district, two breaches in Hansua river were reported on Friday night. Sources said breaches were reported from Anakhia under Sompur panchayat of Erasama block and Dogra of Tandikula panchayat of Balikuda block. Residents of as many as six panchayats of Erasama have been affected due to entry of rainwater into their localities.

Sarpanch of Sompur panchayat Sarada Prasanna Swain said a 20-feet wide breach occurred in the river and it not only affected villages but also crops. Cattle feed and flattened rice have been supplied to the affected villagers, he informed.

Besides, rain water has also entered Paida, Pokhariapada, Krushanchandrapur, Ambiki, Jiraelo and other panchayats of Erasama block. As many as 30 villages have been affected due to a 15-feet wide breach in the river at Dogra of Balikuda block. The breach has affected 30 villages. However, Kujang BDO Amiya Panda said there is no need to panic as the water level of Mahanadi river is receding.

