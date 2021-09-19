Govt rules out flood threat in Odisha as of now

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : As water level of major rivers has started receding, the State government on Saturday ruled out the possibility of a flood in Odisha. Engineer-in-chief of Water Resources department Dhirendra Samal said that the situation has improved compared to Friday. He said that water level of the rivers and inflow of water into the Hirakud reservoir have started receding.

Six more gates of Hirakud dam have been closed and now excess water is being released through 18 gates. Samal said that water level at Mundali barrage is unlikely to rise and people residing in low lying areas of the coastal districts will get some respite.

Latest reports suggested that 6.76 lakh cusec water was passing through the barrage on Saturday. He said that water level in 13 reservoirs is now below 50 per cent. Similarly, 20 dams have over 75 per cent water level. According to the office of the Special Relief Commissioner, Mahanadi at Naraj has remained steady at 25.97 metre. Water level in Hirakud reservoir stood at 628.17 feet with an inflow of 2.96 lakh cusec and outflow of 3.22 lakh cusec. Besides, water level of Brahmani, Budhabalanga, Subarnarekha and Jalaka have started receding. Official sources said that though water level of Devi and Kushabhadra are rising now, they are expected to fall during the night.

Meanwhile, SRC PK Jena has asked the collectors to closely monitor the situation in view of a cyclonic circulation lying over east-central and adjoining north-east Bay of Bengal under the impact of which heavy rainfall is likely at several places. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow warning for Sunday for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh under its impact, he added.