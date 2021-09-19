Indian Coast Guard joins hands with locals to clean beaches, waterways in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Coast Guard along with volunteers observed the International Coastal Cleanup Day to get rid of garbage plaguing the beaches at Paradip, Puri and Gopalpur, on Saturday.

With the motto of 'Swachhata Hi Sewa', the Coast Guard District-7 and the units under its command held cleanliness drives across the three identified beaches. In Paradip, 250 participants of Coast Guard ships, officials of IFFCO and Marine police took part. Similarly, 100 participated in Gopalpur.

Coast Guard Air Enclave, Bhubaneswar, observed the day at Arakhakuda in Puri district along with fishermen, Marine police and local residents. This is one of the largest one-day volunteer efforts to clean the marine environment in the world.

"The aim of the drive was to generate awareness on preventing pollution in the marine environment. During this year's coastal cleanup event, removal of debris and litter from shore/sea was undertaken," said an official of the Indian Coast Guard.

He added that the overwhelming response of all participants helped them in collecting approximately a truck load of litter which consisted of plastic straws and bottles, food wrappers, cigarette buds, and other dirt from all three places.

Indian Coast Guard in collaboration with other institutions, government agencies and organisations has been conducting coastal clean up events along the country’s vast coastline on the third Saturday of September every year.