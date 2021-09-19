Odisha forest official death: DFO, cook undergo lie-detector test

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:Intensifying its probe into the death case of Paralakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, the Odisha Crime Branch carried out lie-detection tests of Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and cook Manmath Kambha at the State Forensic Science Lab (SFSL) in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Though details of the test are yet to be known, reports of alleged mismatch of statements of the DFO and cook have surfaced. The polygraph tests started at 8 am and lasted for around three hours. Sources said the duo was asked over 100 questions each, separately.

It is hoped that the lie-detection attempt by the probing agency would address missing links in the mysterious death case that has made no headway since the incident took place. On the night of July 12, Soumya was rescued from his official residence at Paralakhemundi with 90 per cent burn injuries and succumbed a day later at a private hospital in Cuttack.

The late ACF's family has accused the DFO and Soumya’s wife Bidya Bharati of involvement in his death, a charge both have refuted.