Odisha government alerts people on COVID-19 spread

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Saturday alerted people to remain careful and adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour scrupulously for next three months as new cases remained constant with a sign of steady growth in the State.

The new cases are in the range of 600 to 850 for the last three weeks with a temporary drop of below 500 for three days. Though the cases came down after remaining constant at a range between 1,000 and 1,200 for nearly a fortnight, the infection count is not coming below 400.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said that even as the COVID infection trend is stable and hospitalisation has declined, the infection is yet to fully subside unlike the first wave when the new cases had come down to less than 50.

"The spread of infection now depends on how people behave. The chance of further spread can be minimised if we can remain on guard for the entire festive season," he said.

Meanwhile, Odisha logged 695 new cases, including 83 children and adolescents below 18 years, taking the State’s tally to 10,19,621. Six persons also fell to the disease pushing the death toll to 8,128. The cases rose by around 10 per cent as 628 cases were recorded a day back.

Khurda district reported the maximum 323 cases including 218 from Bhubaneswar followed by Cuttack (90) and Balasore (30).