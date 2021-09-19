Rain relents, Hirakud goes easy on downstream Mahanadi

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With decrease in inflow of water into Hirakud Dam reservoir, the authorities closed as many as 10 sluice gates on Saturday. While flood water was being released through 28 sluice gates on Friday, at present water is being released through 18 gates including 12 on the left side and six on the right.

According to dam officials, as on 6 pm on the day, water level of the dam stood at 628.21 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet. While the average inflow of water into the dam’s reservoir was 3,27,789 cusecs, the average outflow was 3,15,080 cusecs including 2,93,472 cusecs through spillway, 17,875 cusecs to power channel, 282 cusecs to industry and 3,451 cusecs to canals.

Moreover, between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday, upstream of the dam received 5.12 mm rainfall and the downstream 1.02 mm. Chief Engineer of Upper Mahanadi Basin, Ananda Chandra Sahu said inflow of water to the reservoir has decreased remarkably in last 24 hours.

“There is no risk of flood in the lower end anymore. But we are continuously monitoring the situation. We will continue to release water through 18 gates today. However, more gates are likely to be closed on Sunday,” he informed.

Meanwhile, Chikhli under Ambabhona block of Bargarh district, located on the fringe of Hirakud Dam reservoir which was inundated after backwater entered into the village in the wee hours of Thursday is limping back to normalcy. While water has receded from most houses in the village, the farm land are still inundated. Sources said electricity has been restored in the village.

However, locals who were evacuated and shifted to a school building in nearby Gathiapali village have not returned yet. Around 150 people from the village were rescued and shifted in the last two days. Official sources said, the locals will be brought back to village on Sunday morning. Once water is drained completely, loss assessment will be conducted.

