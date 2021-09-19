Villagers go berserk after man killed in group clash, set ablaze houses of attackers in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A group of people in Kodala town in Odisha's Ganjam district went berserk and set ablaze four houses following the brutal murder of a man on Sunday.

Sources said the man, Kali Das (42), was attacked with a sharp weapon when he was returning home from a shop at Khadala street in Kodala town. While he succumbed to his injuries on the spot, another youth Sagar Das, who tried to save him was grievously injured.

"By the time we reached there, Kali had already died and the attackers had fled the spot. We found Sagar in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to Kodala CHC and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur after his condition deteriorated," said a local villager.

As the news spread, a group of enraged locals blocked the road demanding immediate arrest of the attackers. Some of them, however, went berserk and set four houses of the attackers on fire when a team of police officials led by SDPO Suryamani Pradhan was pacifying the agitating locals.

Police turned mute spectators as the houses burnt to ashes. More armed forces were called as the situation went out of control of the police team.

Though the cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained, police suspected old rivalry could be the reason behind the killing.

Police have detained three youths in connection with the murder and further investigation is on. One platoon of the police force has been deployed to bring the situation under control.