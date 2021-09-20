STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boat capsize: Two fishermen feared drowned

Two fishermen were feared drowned after a country boat capsized at Mahanadi river mouth near Nehru Bangla here on Sunday.

Published: 20th September 2021 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 11:04 AM

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Two fishermen were feared drowned after a country boat capsized at Mahanadi river mouth near Nehru Bangla here on Sunday. The duo was identified as Kama Raju and CH Deudu of Sandhakuda within Jatadhari Marine police limits. While search is underway to trace Raju and Deudu, five other fishermen in the boat have been rescued.

Sources said a boat named ‘Maa Ramchandi’ was returning to the local harbour at Nehru Bangla after fishing in the deep sea off Paradip coast. On its way back, the fishing boat capsized due to high tidal waves and strong current.  

Hearing screams of those aboard the ill-fated vessel, other boats rushed to the spot and rescued five fishermen who were identified as Kamal Suri Babu, K Krishna, K Paparao, G Tatarao and Palleti Allegi. They were admitted to Atharbanki hospital. Krishna and Paparao were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition was critical. Marine police and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) have launched a search operation to trace the two missing fishermen.

